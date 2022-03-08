RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Police: Man injured at Fairfax Co. courthouse

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 5:21 PM

A man was injured at the Fairfax County Judicial Center in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, the county police said.

While the police originally said the man was found in a nearby parking garage suffering from a gunshot wound, they said at about 5:15 p.m. that the man may have jumped from the garage.

The complex, on Page Avenue in Fairfax, was locked down. The police described his injuries as life-threatening.

The police are telling people to stay away from the area and call 911 if they have any more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child.

