Fewer parking spots in Fairfax County’s future?

Own a vehicle? There could be fewer places to park it in Fairfax County.

A tiered system for parking requirements tied to development density is being considered in Fairfax County, Virginia.

“Parking Reimagined” is a 3-tier system being weighed by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors that aims to discourage the use of vehicles in Tysons Corner, Dulles and other high-density areas, like Fairfax Center and Merrifield.

All areas the project calls “Tier 3” would be considered for reduced or no-minimal parking requirements, according to Michael Davis, parking program manager with Fairfax County’s land development services department.

Davis provided an update on the project at a Land Use Policy Committee meeting on Tuesday.

One type of vehicle that would be welcome: electric ones.

The “Parking Reimagined” project calls for Tier 3 areas to have more electric vehicle charging stations and plenty of places to park bicycles.

Davis said 80% Fairfax County would be designated Tier 1, where parking requirements already in place now would be largely unchanged.

In Tier 2, areas where there is not a lot of public transit, maximum parking requirements would be enforced.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay indicated he liked many parts of the project, saying it’s better that a “one size fits all approach.”

The county began asking for the community’s input and feedback last year as it began to reassess off-street parking and loading regulations.

More public hearings are planned for the this fall.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.