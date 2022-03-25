Fairfax Co. police officer found not guilty in 2020 stun gun charges

A jury has found a Fairfax County police officer not guilty on three assault and battery counts over a June 2020 incident in which he used his stun gun while responding to a call in the Mount Vernon area.

Officer Tyler Timberlake was cleared of misdemeanor assault and battery charges Friday pressed by a grand jury for using a stun gun on Lamonta Gladney, a Black man, on June 5, 2020.

During the incident, another officer’s body camera showed Timberlake, who is white, using a stun gun on Gladney several times and forcing him down on his knees while trying to cuff him.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said he was disappointed in the verdict.

“While I am disappointed in the outcome of the trial, I am not surprised,” Descano said in a statement.

“It is notoriously hard to prosecute a case like this, but my standard of prosecuting a case isn’t whether it’s easy or hard. My standard is doing what I think is right to hold people, including law enforcement, accountable for their actions.”

Camera footage released by the Fairfax County Police Department in 2020 showed Timberlake trying to speak with Gladney, who appeared disoriented, about whether he needed an ambulance.

An assisting officer reported over his radio that the man, later identified as Gladney, was walking around in the middle of the street and was audibly rambling. Gladney told a medical technician that he wanted to detox.

Gladney later seemed to come toward Timberlake from behind the ambulance and is seen on video being stunned.

In a news conference following the incident, Col. Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said Timberlake’s actions violated the department’s use-of-force policy. Timberlake, along with the other responding officers, were placed on administrative leave pending court proceedings.

“True justice goes beyond any one case. True justice will be achieved when my Black and brown neighbors don’t have to fear for their well-being when they leave their homes,” Descano added.

“Until that day becomes a reality, the work continues.”

WTOP’s Scott Gelman and Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.