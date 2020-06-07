Fairfax Co. officer faces assault, battery charges for allegedly using Taser during domestic call

A Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer is facing three different charges of assault and battery for allegedly using a Taser during a call Friday, the county attorney said.

Officer Tyler Timberlake, who has been with the department for eight years, faces up to three years in prison, said Steve Descano, the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“I can assure you that I am personally following this case closely to ensure a thorough prosecution and outcome, especially during these trying times,” Descano said in a statement Saturday.

Body camera footage, which the department released Saturday, appears to reveal Timberlake using a Taser on a black man while responding to a call.

During a news conference, Col. Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the officer’s actions violate the department’s use-of-force policies.

The victim seen in the video was transported to a local hospital after the incident and was released, Roessler Jr. said.

The officers were responding after someone called police with regard to a man walking around Mt. Vernon, Virginia, saying he needed oxygen, Roessler Jr. said.

While Roessler Jr. said the first officer who responded sought to assist the man, Timberlake appears to Tase the man several times, body camera footage appears to show.

Separate from the criminal investigation, the department has also launched an administrative investigation, he said.

All of the officers on the scene have been relieved of duty pending the outcomes of criminal and administrative investigations, Roessler Jr. said.

The actions in the video “ignore the sanctity of human life,” Roessler Jr. said. “The video also erodes the public’s trust not only in Fairfax County but throughout this world.”

Fairfax County Chairman Jeff McKay said, “I am angry. I know our community is angry.”

The incident comes as a ninth night of protests continued in D.C. It was the largest day of demonstrations since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.