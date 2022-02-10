OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Fairfax Co. schools move graduation ceremonies out of DC because of vaccination requirement

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

February 10, 2022, 3:06 PM

Fairfax County Public Schools, Virginia’s largest school system, has opted to keep graduation ceremonies out of DAR Constitution Hall in D.C. as originally planned because of the District’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

In defense of the move, a spokeswoman said Fairfax County Public Schools changed the venue because the D.C. vaccine requirement “would have prevented a number of students and families from attending the event and we felt it was important that all students and guests could attend this important culminating event.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in December a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for many public indoor places. The requirement will include two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccination beginning next week.

WTOP has contacted Bowser’s office for comment on the decision.

Schools will host graduation ceremonies at their “home school” this year on the same date as originally scheduled, the county said.

Earlier Thursday, Fairfax County schools detailed plans to roll back pandemic restrictions in schools when the community reaches seven straight days of “moderate” transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

