Fairfax Co. schools move graduation ceremonies out of DC because of vaccination requirement

Virginia's largest school system has opted to keep graduation ceremonies local instead of holding commencements at DAR Constitution Hall in D.C. as originally planned because of the city's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Fairfax County Public Schools, Virginia’s largest school system, has opted to keep graduation ceremonies out of DAR Constitution Hall in D.C. as originally planned because of the District’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

In defense of the move, a spokeswoman said Fairfax County Public Schools changed the venue because the D.C. vaccine requirement “would have prevented a number of students and families from attending the event and we felt it was important that all students and guests could attend this important culminating event.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in December a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for many public indoor places. The requirement will include two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccination beginning next week.

WTOP has contacted Bowser’s office for comment on the decision.

Schools will host graduation ceremonies at their “home school” this year on the same date as originally scheduled, the county said.

Earlier Thursday, Fairfax County schools detailed plans to roll back pandemic restrictions in schools when the community reaches seven straight days of “moderate” transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.