CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. dance teacher…

Fairfax Co. dance teacher helps students improve wellness

Stephanie Gaines-Bryant | sgaines-bryant@wtop.com

January 31, 2022, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Lisa Girdy is not only a dance teacher. She’s the teacher of the year at South Lakes High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, and leads several mentor programs.

Girdy says many of her students didn’t realize they were going to be spending so much time alone, “so they did a lot of soul searching to try to figure out how to navigate this situation.”

She also said that, when they came back to school, “they had some social challenges with being able to communicate with people face to face.”

Girdy teaches ballet, jazz, tap and hip hop styles, dance history and composition. Through her classes and mentoring programs like the Diamond program for girls and the Move program for boys, Girdy encourages teens to focus on their wellness.

That means “making sure they are eating well, that they are sleeping, that they are talking to people,” she said, “that they are finding some sort of physical activity that they can do to release some of the anxiety.”

She also has advice for students who are trying to navigate this new normal.

“You dance to the rhythm of your heart because that is your heartbeat, that is your soul,” Girdy said.

South Lakes High School has had Girdy on their roster for 10 years and she is a graduate of the school. The Loudon County resident attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and is the mother of three kids. She was also born in D.C. and raised in Fairfax County.

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference in our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up