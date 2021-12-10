Former Fairfax Co. music teacher charged with aggravated sexual battery

A former Fairfax County, Virginia, music teacher, who gave private music lessons out of his house has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

A former Fairfax County, Virginia, music teacher who gave private music lessons out of his house has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

The Fairfax County police said Roger McKay, 69, unlawfully touched a juvenile during lessons at his home between 2010 and 2013. The person disclosed the matter to a therapist recently, and police began investigating in March.

Police arrested McKay on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Police said McKay provided lessons to young people through contacts he made as a music teacher in the Fairfax County Public Schools. Detectives have not identified any offenses that occurred on school grounds, police said.

A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools said McKay retired from the school system in 2017. She said she wasn’t sure how long he had taught there.

Police said McKay provided music lessons at his home during his tenure with FCPS up to the time of his arrest.

They asked anyone with more information to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 3.