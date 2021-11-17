Fairfax Co. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 vaccine to young kids

A Virginia pharmacy in Fairfax County incorrectly administered the coronavirus vaccine formulated for those 12 and up to young children.

The Fairfax County Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health said that KC Pharmacy in Lorton gave children age 5 to 11 doses formulated for those 12 years and older. It happened between Nov. 2 and Nov 10.

Twenty-five children got 0.1 milliliter, or 10 micrograms, of the Pfizer vaccine formulation designed for those 12 and up. The Pfizer vaccine meant for the 5 to 11 age group has an orange cap and and an orange-bordered label. It is administered as a two-dose primary series three weeks apart and is a lower dose that that used for those 12 years and older, who get 30 micrograms.

The health department has reached out to the families to provide guidance. They are encouraged to call their child’s doctor to discuss options to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series, which, based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, includes restarting their child’s vaccine series at least 21 days after the incorrect dose or proceeding with the second dose as scheduled.

KC Pharmacy has been removed from both state and federal COVID-19 vaccination programs, and its remaining vaccine inventory is now with the health department. The Virginia Board of Pharmacy plans to investigate what happened.

Families affected should monitor their child for side effects, which could happen between one to three days after the vaccination.

Side effects may include fever, chills, fatigue, pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, headache. If any additional or more serious side effects happen or persist, call your child’s pediatrician or primary care provider.

Last week, a Loudoun County, Virginia, pharmacy gave some 100 children a low dose of the adult version of the vaccine rather than the pediatric version specifically for children under 12. In Maryland, nearly 100 students received a diluted amount of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic held in an elementary school in Montgomery County.

