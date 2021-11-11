Loudoun Co. pharmacy gives adult COVID-19 vaccines to kids

A pharmacy in Aldie incorrectly gave adult doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children under 12. The Loudoun County health department sent a letter to parents advising that Ted Pharmacy administered the wrong doses two days in a row.

A pharmacy in Loudoun County, Virginia, incorrectly gave adult doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children under 12.

The county’s health department sent a letter to parents Wednesday advising that Ted Pharmacy in Aldie administered the wrong doses on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

Ted Pharmacy injected about 112 children with the wrong dosage, the state health department told WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington. The pharmacy has since been removed from the state’s vaccine program.

The Virginia Department of Health said any affected children should visit their pediatrician or primary care to determine the best plan of action.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, doctors can either restart the child with the correct two-dose regimen 21 days later, or proceed with a second pediatric dose as scheduled.

Parents should monitor children for side effects from the vaccine such as fever, chills, fatigue, pain, redness or swelling at the injection site and headache. Those side effects would likely occur one to three days after injection, with most occurring the next day.

The Pfizer dose for adults is about three times larger than that for kids; the pediatric dose is only 10 micrograms.

The pharmaceutical company also packaged the doses differently. The adult dose comes with a purple cap, whereas the child dose with an orange cap to avoid confusion.