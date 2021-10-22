Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Federal court dismisses case against US Park Police officers in Bijan Ghaisar case

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 22, 2021, 5:12 PM

A federal court has dismissed the charges against the U.S. Park Police officers who shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar.

A U.S. District Judge said Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya, who are accused in the death of the McLean, Virginia, man following a pursuit along the George Washington Parkway in 2017, are entitled to immunity.

Court documents say that the officers acted in accordance with federal law and that their actions were “necessary and proper.”

Both officers had claimed immunity, invoking the Supremacy Clause, which argues that federal officers cannot be prosecuted for state crimes they committed while carrying out their official duties if the officer “reasonably thought” the actions were necessary and proper.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement that they intend to appeal the decision.

“We believe that a jury should have the opportunity to hear all of the evidence and determine whether these men committed a crime when they shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar.”

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

