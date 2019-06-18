202
Local News

Senators criticize FBI probe of fatal Park Police shooting

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 4:15 pm 06/18/2019 04:15pm
FILE — Bijan Ghaisar, 25, was shot and killed by U.S. Park Police in November 2017. He was unarmed. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. senators are faulting the FBI for the slow pace of its investigation into the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist after a stop-and-go chase on a Northern Virginia highway.

Sens. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and Mark Warner, D-Va., wrote Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray seeking an update on the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar, of McLean, Virginia.

Ghaisar died after being shot multiple times by two U.S. Park Police officers in November 2017.

Dashcam video released by local police shows officers opening fire after Ghaisar stopped and then tried maneuvering past officers.

The senators also sought details from Park Police on their use-of-force policies.

A lawyer for one of the officers said recently he expects a decision on criminal charges in the next week or so.

