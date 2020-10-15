Indictments secured against officers involved in Bijan Ghaisar killing

Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said on Thursday that he has secured indictments against the U.S. Park Police officers who shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar, an accountant from McLean, Virginia.

Ghaisar, 25, was shot by officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard on Nov. 17, 2017, in the Fort Hunt area of Fairfax County. The shooting followed a police chase on the George Washington Parkway, during which the officers repeatedly tried to pull Ghaisar over without success.

After a third stop, officers fired multiple shots as his vehicle moved forward.

Ghaisar, who was unarmed and sitting in the driver’s seat, was shot four times in the head and once in his right wrist, according to his family. He died in a hospital 10 days later.

Each officer has been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of reckless discharge of a fiream.

Weeks after Descano assumed office earlier this year, he released a statement saying his office would investigate Ghaisar’s killing following a meeting with the Ghaisar family.

