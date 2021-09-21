Fairfax Co. students offered livestream learning during COVID-19 quarantine

Students in Fairfax County, Virginia, public schools who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 exposure will be offered livestream instruction starting no later than Sept. 27, the school system said Tuesday.

“StreamIN/CheckIN” is designed to provide instructional support to students “paused, quarantined, or isolated due to COVID-19,” the Fairfax County Public Schools website says.

Students will be offered livestream instruction, class assignments and interactive check-ins with teachers for academic and social-emotional support no later than the third day of a student’s COVID-19-related absence.

Students can receive instruction via Zoom or Google Meet. Teachers also have the option of recording lessons instead of livestreaming, but school officials want students and families to know the program doesn’t involve concurrent or hybrid learning.

“StreamIN is one-way only. The remote student’s camera and audio will be off, but they will be able to watch and listen,” FCPS said.

School officials said teachers will make assigned materials available via Schoology, and students will receive class assignments independent of scheduled materials for in-person classes.

If a teacher is already streaming for another student, access may be available sooner.

Students who are unable to attend school in person for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 exposure do not qualify for the livestreaming option, FCPS said.

Currently, 99% of FCPS students are participating in five days of in-person learning, officials said.

