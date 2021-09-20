Fairfax Co.’s mobile COVID-19 testing lab plans stops at 4 locations

Fairfax County, Virginia’s Health Department will start rolling out its mobile COVID-19 testing lab starting Tuesday.

It will begin in Clifton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Little Rocky Run HOA Recreation Center, 6201 Sandstone Way.

The mobile clinics will provide rapid COVID-19 tests, as well as PCR tests.

The county plans to deploy the mobile testing lab to three other locations over the next few weeks:

Sept. 23, Oct. 5, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Grand Mart Alexandria, 6255 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria.

Sept. 30, Oct. 12, Oct. 26 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Food Lion, 7760 Gunston Plaza, Lorton.

Oct. 7 and 21 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.): H Mart Herndon, 1228 Elden St., Herndon.

The county said the sites were selected to increase testing access in areas “with higher numbers of cases and limited testing resources or clinics.”

More information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations can be found on the county’s website.

