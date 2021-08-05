2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Woman shot in Fairfax Co. group home charged with assaulting officer

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 5, 2021, 4:36 PM

The woman who was shot by Fairfax County, Virginia, police in July after she allegedly approached them with a kitchen knife has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Jiyoung Lee, 30, of Springfield, was treated at the hospital and survived. Officials said she suffers from mental health issues.

The shooting occurred at a group home before 5:30 p.m. on July 19 in Gosport Lane, near Ravensworth Elementary School, in Springfield.

Two officers responded after a health care provider called police, describing a woman who was “acting violently, acting erratically, and was threatening to harm herself and the other occupants,” Police Chief Kevin Davis said at the time.

As they entered the home, they were approached by Lee, who was carrying a large knife.

Lee can be heard on the body camera footage shouting, “I am going to stab you,” refused to drop the knife and advanced forward before an officer shot her.

Davis said the officers had requested an additional officer to help diffuse the situation, but that the situation in the house devolved before they arrived on the scene.

WTOP’s Jose Umana contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

