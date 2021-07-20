Officer shoots women in Fairfax Co. group home

A woman is in critical condition after being shot by a Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer Monday evening.

The shooting occurred at a group home before 5:30 p.m. in Gosport Lane near Ravensworth Elementary School in Springfield.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said that a health care provider called police, describing a woman who was “acting violently, acting erratically, and was threatening to harm herself and the other occupants,” in the home.

Two officers responded and as they entered the home, they were approached by a 30-year-old woman with a large knife. Moments later, one of the officers shot the woman in the abdomen. One of the officers began administering first aid.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both officers’ cameras were on at the time of the shooting and will be “key” for the rest of the investigation, Davis said. According to preliminary investigation of the footage, the woman could be heard telling the officers ‘I am going to stab you,’ and advanced forward before they shot her.

“That’s why we have body worn cameras so we can be transparent and we certainly intend to do that,” Davis said.

Davis said the department’s major crimes bureau will continue to investigate the incident as well as the department’s internal affairs bureau.

The veteran officer, whose identity was not released, has been placed in modified duty status pending an investigation.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this story.