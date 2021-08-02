CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | DC-area hospitals avoid COVID-19 crush | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 2-year-old child dies weeks…

2-year-old child dies weeks after Springfield crash

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

August 13, 2021, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A crash that happened last month in Springfield, Virginia, turned fatal this week the victim — a two-year-old child who battled injuries for 13 days before dying Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on July 29 at the intersection of Backlick and Barta roads. Police said a 2007 Lincoln Town Car — whose driver had an unrestrained child in the car — was traveling northbound on Backlick Road when it drifted into the median, striking a traffic signal pole, before continuing into oncoming traffic.

The Town Car driver then sideswiped a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck and crashed head-on into a 2019 Ford F-350 truck. The F-350 truck then rolled backward into a 2018 Mercedes.

There was no car seat in the vehicle, and police said the child had been riding in the driver’s lap.

The crash also sent the driver, as well as the person driving the F-350 pickup, to the hospital, with injuries considered life-threatening. Both drivers have since been released.

Fairfax County Police continue to investigate all of the circumstances leading up to the crash.

While speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors, investigators are still determining whether any drugs were involved. Regardless, police said the driver is likely to face charges. By state law, children are supposed to be in a child safety seat.

At this point, police have not released the names or any identifying information of anyone involved.

The child was the county’s seventh non-pedestrian-related fatality this year.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Coast Guard, National Guard will follow DoD in mandating vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up