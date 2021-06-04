Police release photos of man accused of exposing himself in Annandale apartment complex

Police in Fairfax County have released photos of a man suspected of exposing himself multiple times in an apartment complex in Annandale, Virginia.

Police in Fairfax County have released photos of a man suspected of exposing himself multiple times in an apartment complex in Annandale, Virginia.

According to police, on May 17 a woman saw a man masturbating in the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4400 block of Island Place, near the intersection of the Beltway and Little River Turnpike. She locked herself in a storage room and reported him to police. Footage from a doorbell camera shows the man looking into the storage room through a hole in the door. He left before officers arrived.

Police learned another woman had encountered the man in an apartment building a few hundred feet away in the 7900 block of Dassett Court. In that incident, he refused to let the woman leave the building and she locked herself in a storage closet.

He was seen again on May 18 in the stairwell of an apartment building in the 7800 block of Dassett Court. That time, he lunged and grabbed a woman walking by before leaving the area.

On June 1, he was reported masturbating while peering into the window of an apartment about a quarter-mile away in the 4400 block of Briarwood Court. A neighbor called the police, but the man once again left the area before officers got to the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, around 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing the blue pajamas shown in the pictures above in each case.

Anyone with information about the man to call their major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also submitted anonymously by phone at 1-866-411-8477, or text “FCCS tip” to 847411 or by going online.