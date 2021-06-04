Fairfax parks returning to nearly normal operations

Facilities throughout the Fairfax County park system are returning to (nearly) normal operations after more than a year of closures and restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Facilities throughout the Fairfax County park system are returning to (nearly) normal operations after more than a year of closures and restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we ramp up and reopen, some sites may operate on limited schedules or require preregistration for activities, so we strongly urge park visitors to call sites in advance or check our Website to ensure access and availability,” Park Authority officials said in providing a June 3 update on operations.

Among the highlights:

The Water Mine Family Swimmin’ Hole at Lake Fairfax Park, Our Special Harbor sprayground at the Lee District Family Recreation Area, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in Alexandria have reopened, with some new COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Limited schedules and reduced capacity are currently in place at these locations.

On June 14, the Park Authority’s seven nature and interpretive centers will reopen after being closed for 15 months. Visitors can stop in to see exhibits and talk with experts on the county’s rich natural and cultural resources at Hidden Oaks Nature Center and Hidden Pond Nature Center and at the visitor centers at Ellanor C. Lawrence Park, Frying Pan Farm Park, Green Spring Gardens, Huntley Meadows Park and Riverbend Park.

Lake Fairfax will once again host an Independence Day fireworks display, to be held a day early (Saturday, July 3). Preregistration and capacity limits will be in place. Details will be posted as they become available on the Lake Fairfax Park Website, park officials said.

The county’s nine RECenters and seven golf course facilities continue to welcome visitors and are offering a host of programs throughout the summer, officials said.

Masks will no longer be required for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at park facilities, county officials said. “Visitors who are not vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask for everyone’s safety,” they said.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.