CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police identify…

Fairfax Co. police identify Memorial Day car crash victim

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

June 1, 2021, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police have identified the man killed in a Memorial Day car crash in Fairfax County.

Detectives from the county’s Crash Reconstruction Unit say 65-year-old Paul Kalland of Fairfax Station, Virginia, was killed in the two-car crash, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Monday in Lorton, Virginia.

Police said Kalland, who was driving a 1981 Datsun 280Z, was traveling north on Ox Road through the Palmer Drive intersection when a 2012 Ford Escape, traveling southbound on Ox, turned left into the shopping center at Palmer Drive and collided with Kalland’s car.

Kalland was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Northbound lanes of Ox Road were closed for almost four hours as police investigated the crash.

Police preliminarily determined that speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors, but an investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

For IT, cyber policy goals, dig beneath the numbers of Biden’s 2022 request

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up