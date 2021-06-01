Fairfax Co. police identify Memorial Day car crash victim

Detectives from the county's Crash Reconstruction Unit say 65-year-old Paul Kalland of Fairfax Station was killed in the two-car crash, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Police have identified the man killed in a Memorial Day car crash in Fairfax County.

Detectives from the county’s Crash Reconstruction Unit say 65-year-old Paul Kalland of Fairfax Station, Virginia, was killed in the two-car crash, which occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Monday in Lorton, Virginia.

Police said Kalland, who was driving a 1981 Datsun 280Z, was traveling north on Ox Road through the Palmer Drive intersection when a 2012 Ford Escape, traveling southbound on Ox, turned left into the shopping center at Palmer Drive and collided with Kalland’s car.

Kalland was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Northbound lanes of Ox Road were closed for almost four hours as police investigated the crash.

Police preliminarily determined that speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors, but an investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.