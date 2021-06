A man is dead after a car crash in Lorton, Virginia Monday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said the crash happened before 4 p.m. at Ox Road and Palmer Drive.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

Northbound lanes on Ox Road were closed for almost four hours as police investigated the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.