CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Shot and a Beer | Metro to expand bus service | When Va. will lift restrictions | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » New Fairfax Co. police…

New Fairfax Co. police chief vows reforms

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County, Virginia’s new police chief introduced himself to the public at a Thursday forum, promising to bring a progressive mindset to policing and touting his executive experience with other police departments.

But not everyone who called into the two-hour online town hall did so to express support for Police Chief Kevin Davis or the Board of Supervisors who hired him.

At issue are questions about how transparent the hiring process was, and whether two incidents Davis was involved with in the 1990s while a patrol officer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, should be disqualifying.

“How can Davis be a strong and effective advocate for protecting at-risk communities from police misconduct,” asked Jeremy Monat, “when he committed such misconduct himself?”

Davis has denied any wrong doing in the incidents, though the Prince George’s County eventually settled with those who complained about him out of court.

But Davis said the incidents have shaped his view on policing.

“I’ve become one of the most progressive reform leaders in our country and I’m proud of that journey,” Davis responded.

“Was it always a perfect journey? No. But I’ve learned from everything I’ve done throughout my career. I have served communities that not only need public safety, but need good public safety.”

For his part, Davis, who lead Maryland police departments in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City as well, said he planned to work quickly in his new role leading the Fairfax County Police Department.

“We’re going to lay out a 100 day plan,” something he said he has already started working on and plans to divulge more information about “in the coming days.”

Davis said the plan would touch on use of force policies and lead to more training about implicit bias. He vowed to work closely with One Fairfax, a joint racial and social equity policy of the county’s Board of Supervisors and School Board.

“Our community oriented policing strategies to re-imagine policing will include a strong focus on the co-responder model of public safety,” said Davis, which teams police with mental health professionals when a call for help might involve someone dealing with a mental health issue.

“I’m a big believer in that.”

But for all the skepticism expressed during the town hall, Davis received some support from within the county too.

Ron Kuley, president of the Fairfax County Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics — IAFF Local 2068, called into the town hall to congratulate Davis.

He asked those who are panning the decision to hire the new police chief to give him a chance.

“As a reminder to those calling to have him removed before he’s even had a chance to prove himself here in Fairfax, the NAACP and religious leaders in the city of Baltimore have given him a chance,” Kuley said.

“Those leaders in Baltimore now speak in support of Chief Davis.”

Davis’ first day on the job was Tuesday.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

May We Say Thank You 2021

Is the General Schedule the best way to raise pay, morale for TSA workers?

A threat-based methodology is FedRAMP’s next step toward simplicity with rigor

After Fort Hood review, Army is adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up