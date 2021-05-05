CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New Fairfax Co. police chief has board backing; hearing planned

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 7:56 AM

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in Virginia issued a statement of support for the county’s new police chief — Kevin Davis, whose first day on the job was Tuesday.

The board said he has its full support and confidence. But it also said it expects Davis to make reforms meant to protect at-risk communities from police misconduct.

The statement comes after revelations that more than 20 years ago, when he was a Prince George’s County police officer, he was accused by two people, including a Black man, of using excessive force in separate incidents.

Both people won civil lawsuits.

The board will hold a public input session at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The public is encouraged to to sign up in advance to speak. To sign up, email ClerktotheBOS@fairfaxcounty.gov.

The number to call into the meeting and participate is 703-324-1020.

