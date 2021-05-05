New Fairfax Co. police chief has board backing; hearing planned

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors issued a statement of support for the county's new police chief — Kevin Davis, whose first day on the job was Tuesday.

The board said he has its full support and confidence. But it also said it expects Davis to make reforms meant to protect at-risk communities from police misconduct.

The statement comes after revelations that more than 20 years ago, when he was a Prince George’s County police officer, he was accused by two people, including a Black man, of using excessive force in separate incidents.

Both people won civil lawsuits.

The board will hold a public input session at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. The public is encouraged to to sign up in advance to speak. To sign up, email ClerktotheBOS@fairfaxcounty.gov.

.@SupervisorLusk and I are hosting a public input session with our new Police Chief Kevin Davis this Thurs. Please share your thoughts and questions. To participate, sign up in advance to testify by phone or to submit your video or written testimony. You may also call-in live. pic.twitter.com/ydFqH4j9g3 — Jeff McKay (@JeffreyCMcKay) May 4, 2021

The number to call into the meeting and participate is 703-324-1020.