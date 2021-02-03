CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Multiple people hurt in…

Multiple people hurt in Fairfax County gas line explosion

Eden Harris
and Will Vitka | @WillVitka

February 3, 2021, 8:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Multiple people were hurt Wednesday after a gas line exploded in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Officials said it happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in Springfield.

Multiple cars caught fire — three workers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and are expected to be OK.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, there was a gas-fed fire involving a backhoe.

Officials said the gas company is on the scene.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported from the scene that the company had shut off one gas line, but another still needed to be turned off before the leak could be stopped.

Neighborhood resident Don Jameson, a pastor at Sydenstricker Methodist Church, said he was told that crews were working on a “major leak” in the area. A little while later, he heard the explosion.

“I heard the initial explosion — it kind of rocked the house,” he said. “I saw the workers scurrying, it looked like they were dragging one person away.”

Jameson said he offered to open the church to those who were evacuated from the area so they could keep warm while crews worked to get the situation under control.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the situation was under control and some of the responding vehicles had been dismissed.

Around 4 p.m., the fire department said both lines had been turned off and the fire was out. The line still needs to be repaired, and members of Fairfax Fire and Rescue will remain on scene to monitor the situation.

Washington Gas is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Watch more footage of the explosion below from WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano and Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

$500B worth of the economy waiting on Biden White House procurement plans

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up