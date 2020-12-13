Some Fairfax Co. students returning to virtual learning Monday

Some students in the Fairfax County, Virginia, Public Schools system will be returning to virtual learning as a result of rising coronavirus cases in the county.

In a letter to parents, the county said students in Group 3 will return to all virtual learning Monday, because as of Saturday, it had seen seven straight days in which its percent positivity rate surpassed the county’s 10% threshold.

The number of coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia has increased of late, with many local teacher’s associations calling for a return to virtual classes.

This week, the Fairfax County teachers union said the school system is rushing to get kids back into classrooms without considering safety.

Fairfax recorded a 10.9% positivity rate Saturday.

Group 3 includes elementary comprehensive service sites, Key Center, Kilmer Center, students with limited or interrupted formal education and recently-arrived English learners in grades 3-12.

“We know this is a disappointment to our families,” the county said in the letter. “Our goal is to return students to in person learning soon after winter break. We understand that in-person learning is the best option for most students.

We will be sharing more information on these plans in the coming weeks. Thank you for your patience and flexibility.”

Earlier this week, the county’s school board discussed a draft back-to-school plan that would have all students begin the new year online and then start a phased return to at least a hybrid form of learning for all interested students between Jan. 12 and Feb. 2.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Loudoun County also recently announced a pivot back to online learning as a result of rising COVID cases.

