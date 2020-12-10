CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Birx seeks role in next administration | Montgomery Co. plans more restrictions | Latest test results
Countdown to return to distance learning triggered in Loudoun County

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

December 10, 2020, 10:36 AM

Loudoun County Public Schools will begin a five-business-day countdown, that could results in a return to 100% distance learning, as Virginia’s Department of Health on Thursday reported 10.4% of COVID-19 identification swab tests in the county have been positive during the last 14 days.

The metric is one of two adopted in November by the Loudoun County School Board to monitor coronavirus spread locally, and set a point at which in-person learning would be suspended.

The other metric — also from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s core indicators — includes the total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last 14 days reaching more than 200. That threshold was passed weeks ago, and Thursday it stands at 394.

Under the plan adopted by the school board, if both indicators exceed their thresholds, the five-day countdown clock begins. And, if those thresholds remain exceeded for five consecutive business days, Loudoun County would return to all-distance learning.

Since the 10% rate was surpassed Thursday, if both thresholds remain exceeded, next Thursday would mark five business days, and students would return to all-distance learning next Friday.

However, if one metric drops below its threshold during the five-day countdown, the count of consecutive business days would stop, and current hybrid learning would continue.

