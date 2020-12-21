CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. seeks community…

Fairfax Co. seeks community input on search for new police chief

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

December 21, 2020, 6:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County, Virginia, is seeking public input on its search for a new head of police to succeed outgoing Chief Edwin Roessler, who is retiring in February.

Local residents and business owners are invited to take an online survey to guide recruiters with characteristics, skills and other qualities in the nationwide search for the Fairfax County Police Department’s next leader. Questionnaires are available in both English and Spanish.

The survey is comprised of seven questions touching on public safety issues, police-community relations and preferences for a candidate’s priorities and prior experience.

It concludes with an open-ended question where residents can leave “one piece of advice” for the would-be chief.

Roessler announced his forthcoming retirement in early November. He joined the department in 1989 as a patrol officer and has led FCPD — Virginia’s largest police department — since 2013.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up