Fairfax Co. seeks community input on search for new police chief

Fairfax County, Virginia, is seeking public input on its search for a new head of police to succeed outgoing Chief Edwin Roessler, who is retiring in February.

Local residents and business owners are invited to take an online survey to guide recruiters with characteristics, skills and other qualities in the nationwide search for the Fairfax County Police Department’s next leader. Questionnaires are available in both English and Spanish.

The survey is comprised of seven questions touching on public safety issues, police-community relations and preferences for a candidate’s priorities and prior experience.

It concludes with an open-ended question where residents can leave “one piece of advice” for the would-be chief.

Roessler announced his forthcoming retirement in early November. He joined the department in 1989 as a patrol officer and has led FCPD — Virginia’s largest police department — since 2013.