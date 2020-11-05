Fairfax County police chief Roessler to retire

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler will retire in February. He's been chief since 2013 and with the department since 1989.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler has announced his retirement, the Virginia police department said in a statement Thursday.

His retirement is effective in February of next year.

Roessler joined the department in 1989 as a patrol officer and has been chief since 2013, the department said.

“The FCPD is blessed with women and men, past and present, who understand their noble calling in life and are dedicated to serving and protecting others,” Roessler said in the statement. “I’ve worked alongside progressive law enforcement professionals, amazing forward-thinking strategic county leaders and great community advocates who have truly embraced the concepts of One Fairfax to ensure equity for all.”

“I want to thank Chief Roessler for his years of service to Fairfax County and his dedication to protecting our county,” Jeffrey McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said in the statement. “His efforts, along with officers and our community, have made us the safest jurisdiction of our size in the nation.”

The department listed among his accomplishments his leadership through the outside review of its use-of-force policies, as well as community review by the Ad Hoc Police Practices Review Commission. Those steps led to a body-camera program and the establishment of a civilian review panel, the department said.

Roessler has also been the deputy chief of patrol, and oversaw the construction of the Sully District Station. He has managed the department’s budget and human resources and served as director of the Criminal Justice Academy.

Fairfax County’s police department is the largest in the state.