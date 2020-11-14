Police charge two teens with killing of boy at Springfield Motel 6

Two 16-year-old boys from Annandale are facing charges following Tuesday night’s shooting that left a boy dead at the Motel 6 in Springfield, according to Fairfax County police.

Two 16-year-old boys from Annandale are facing charges following Tuesday night’s shooting that left a boy dead at the Motel 6 in Springfield, Virginia, according to Fairfax County police.

On Friday, one teen was charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearm by a juvenile and another was charged with unlawful possession of firearm by a juvenile, according to police.

Both teens were taken into custody and processed at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 on Springfield Boulevard near Backlick Road, according to police.

Police said the boy was shot in the upper body and that he died at the scene.

Detectives said they believe the juvenile was in a motel room with a group of people when the shooting happened, according to a news release.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives believe one of the boys was handling a firearm when he accidentally discharged a single round, causing fatal injuries to the victim.

Virginia law prevents police agencies from identifying victims of crimes who are juveniles.