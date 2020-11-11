CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Police: Boy shot, killed at Springfield Motel 6

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

November 11, 2020, 3:03 PM

A boy was shot to death at a motel in Springfield, in what Fairfax County police said was the Virginia county’s 13th homicide of the year.

Fairfax County police continue to interview witnesses and examine evidence in the Tuesday night homicide.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Motel 6 on Springfield Boulevard near Backlick Road, police said.

Police said the boy was the shot in the upper body and that he died at the scene.

Detectives said they believe the juvenile was in a motel room with a group of people when the shooting happened, according to a news release.

Virginia law prevents police agencies from identifying victims of crimes who are juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800 and select option 2. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by texting “FCCS” plus the information to 847411. Crime Solvers accepts tips online.

Tipsters may be eligible for rewards up to $1,000 in cases where there are arrests.

Here’s a map of where the crime occurred:

