CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Infections rising in all but 3 states | Long-term jobless caught in squeeze that imperils recovery | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Homicide in Fairfax County:…

Homicide in Fairfax County: Man found dead in Groveton apartment

Rick Massimo

September 29, 2020, 10:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was found dead in his apartment in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday, and the police are calling it a homicide.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement that William Scott Miller, 52, was found dead in an apartment he was renting on Tower Drive, in Groveton, Monday afternoon.

The police said Miller was found by a relative and had suffered trauma to his upper body. The police are calling it a homicide, the ninth of the year in Fairfax County.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2; to call Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477); by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or by going online. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up