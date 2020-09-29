Homicide in Fairfax County: Man found dead in Groveton apartment

A man was found dead in his apartment in Groveton Monday, and the police are calling it a homicide.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement that William Scott Miller, 52, was found dead in an apartment he was renting on Tower Drive, in Groveton, Monday afternoon.

The police said Miller was found by a relative and had suffered trauma to his upper body. The police are calling it a homicide, the ninth of the year in Fairfax County.

The police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2; to call Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477); by texting “FCCS” plus your tip to 847411, or by going online. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.