One person is dead after a tractor-trailer overturned in Virginia’s Fairfax County.

A tractor-trailer ran off the road at the entrance ramp from the northbound Fairfax County Parkway to westbound Interstate 66 at 6:16 a.m., according to Corinne N. Geller, spokeswoman for Virginia State Police.

The tractor-trailer hit the guardrail and overturned down and embankment.

One person who was in the vehicle died at the scene.

At 11:50 a.m., the ramp remained closed.