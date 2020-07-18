Fairfax police chief helps subdue stabbing suspect

The police chief of Virginia’s biggest county was injured when subduing a suspect who stabbed two people at a church.

WRC-TV reports that Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler was in a Bible study class at Grace Covenant Church on Saturday when a man walked into the room and stabbed the pastor leading the class.

Roessler and another person disarmed the suspect, police said. Both were injured during the scuffle but are expected to be okay.

The suspect drove an SUV right up to the front entrance of the church before the alleged attack, police said. A K9 searched the vehicle following the arrest.

Police said two people suffered injuries but weren’t considered life threatening.

Police did not immediately release details about the suspect.

