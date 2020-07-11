CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed | Trump wears mask during Walter Reed visit
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County teacher expresses…

Fairfax County teacher expresses high hopes for improved distance learning

Dick Uliano

July 11, 2020, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters sign
FILE: This March 4, 2019 file photo shows Fairfax County Public Schools in Merrifield, Va. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)

Fairfax County families with children in the public schools have until Wednesday, July 15, to decide whether they want their students to have full-time remote learning or a blend of online classes and attending socially-distanced classrooms two days a week. 

The school system’s remote learning suffered a poor rollout in the spring when it was hobbled by technical glitches. By late April, the school system’s head of information technology had resigned.

But a teacher with the school system is feeling confident that the fall semester will operate more smoothly.

“Even if it didn’t go smoothly at first, we got there … over the last seven weeks of school, things rolled smoothly,” said Fairfax teacher David Walrod. “There weren’t the technical glitches.

“There weren’t the ‘Zoom bombings’ that we had heard about…now give that same group of teachers an entire Summer preparing and it’s going to look even better in the fall,”

Walrod is also an executive with the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers and a member of Gov. Ralph Northam’s workgroup on return to school planning.

The school year has been delayed from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8 to allow more preparation time for fall instruction during the pandemic.

Full-time online learning will include four days a week of teacher-directed synchronous instruction and one day per week of independent study.

“If a parent were to go with virtual learning in the fall, what they would see would look very different,” Walrod said. “Starting with the fact that they would be getting roughly four times as much face-to-face instruction as we offered in the spring.” 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up