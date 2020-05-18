Montgomery County pools to remain closed Memorial Day weekend

Put the inflatables and pool noodles away. Swimming pools in Montgomery County, Maryland, will remain closed on Memorial Day weekend.

Put the inflatables and pool noodles away. Swimming pools in Montgomery County, Maryland, will remain closed on Memorial Day weekend.

That weekend is when most outdoor swimming pools in the D.C. area start to open, kicking off the unofficial start of summer. But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said that public and private community pools will not open by Memorial Day.

“We know that many in the community equate pool openings with the official start of the summer season, but ongoing COVID-19 restrictions make it impossible to safely open so that swimmers and employees are protected from the spread,” said County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles.

This includes aquatic centers operated by Montgomery County Recreation, as well as apartment and condominium complex pools and private swim clubs.

Swimming pool operators should still perform pre-opening maintenance and inspections, as there could be scheduling delays once an opening date is announced.

When the facilities do reopen, swimmers and other users can expect changes with regard to physical distancing, wearing of face coverings and other hygiene practices.

Montgomery County Recreation has seven public outdoor pools:

Bethesda Outdoor Pool

Germantown Outdoor Pool

Long Branch Outdoor Pool

Martin Luther King Jr. Outdoor Pool

Sara E. Auer Western County Outdoor Pool

Sgt. Hector I. Ayala Wheaton-Glenmont Outdoor Pool

Upper County Outdoor Pool

Indoor pools remain closed as well. When they reopen, the county said there will be new procedures that could limit admission to county residents and current pass holders, a limit on the number of people admitted and the closure of some pool features. People may also be asked to bring their own pool chairs.

Montgomery County currently has the second-highest confirmed infections in the state, preceded by neighboring Prince George’s County.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.