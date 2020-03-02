Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Firefighters battle flames engulfing…

Firefighters battle flames engulfing massive McLean home

Abigail Constantino

March 2, 2020, 11:21 PM

Firefighters battled a fire that engulfed a large house in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened on the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The large home is almost 13,000 square feet, which caused issues with getting access to different areas of the house’s exterior, said Ashley Hildebrandt, a spokeswoman for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews worked several hours to extinguish the fire that started in the basement and spread to the roof. Around 10:30 p.m., the fire was under control, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fire crews from Arlington County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, provided assistance to the three-alarm fire.

Mclean fire
Firefighters fight a blaze in a large Fairfax County, Virginia, house. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

All occupants of the house got out safely, and there were no reported injuries.

Virginia state Route 123-Dolley Madison Boulevard remained closed between Kirby Road and Savile Lane, as of 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Below is the area of the fire.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report from McLean, Virginia.

