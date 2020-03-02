Firefighters battle flames engulfing massive McLean home

It happened on the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters battled a fire that engulfed a large house in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It happened on the 800 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The large home is almost 13,000 square feet, which caused issues with getting access to different areas of the house’s exterior, said Ashley Hildebrandt, a spokeswoman for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews worked several hours to extinguish the fire that started in the basement and spread to the roof. Around 10:30 p.m., the fire was under control, and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 800 block of Dolley Madison Blvd in McLean: The fire is under control. Units and investigators will remain on scene for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/y1zFMObVYc — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 3, 2020

Fire crews from Arlington County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, provided assistance to the three-alarm fire.

All occupants of the house got out safely, and there were no reported injuries.

Virginia state Route 123-Dolley Madison Boulevard remained closed between Kirby Road and Savile Lane, as of 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Below is the area of the fire.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report from McLean, Virginia.

