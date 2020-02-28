Man struck, killed in Fairfax Co.

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to police.

Leonard Mathey Jr., 33, of Fairfax, was struck and killed Thursday night.

Fairfax County Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Monument Drive at Monument Court in Fair Lakes. The location is near Ox Hill Battlefield Park.

Mathey was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There are no crosswalks at Monument Drive or at Monument Court.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene for the investigation, according to police.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

