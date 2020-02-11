Fatal pedestrian crash closes Fairfax Co. lanes for hours

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia, causing several lane closures for more than four hours on Route 1 near Giles Run Road.

A man was struck and killed early Tuesday morning while crossing the Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, causing several lane closures for more than four hours.

The Fairfax County police said the man was hit on Route 1 (Richmond Highway) near Giles Run Road at about 1:15 a.m. and died later at a hospital of his injuries. He’s the fifth pedestrian to be killed in Fairfax County so far this year.

The police said it was raining at the time and the man was not in a crosswalk. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

The crash closed the northbound lanes, and one southbound lane, of Route 1 until after 5:30 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation, and the man hasn’t been publicly identified yet. The police said alcohol wasn’t a factor for the driver, and are still determining whether it was a factor for the pedestrian.

The police are asking anyone who knows more about the crash to call them at 703-280-0543.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.