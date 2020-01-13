2 separate projects bring daily lane closures to Route 123 in Tysons

Officials with the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project said crews will be relocating various utilities to deal with impacts caused by Silver Line construction.

There is a lot of construction this month along Route 123 in Tysons, Virginia, involving two separate projects that are causing lane closures during the day and through the overnight hours.

One of the projects, scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 13, will cause disruptions on Route 123 around the McLean Metro station.

Officials with the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project said crews will be relocating various utilities to deal with impacts caused by Silver Line construction.

Lane closures will take effect daily by the intersection of Route 123 and Old Meadow Road, and “the closures are expected to remain for several more weeks,” project officials said in a statement.

The closures are scheduled for weekdays only starting at 9 a.m. and running through the early afternoon hours.

“Signs and barrels will be used to help direct traffic and minimize impacts,” project officials said. “Drivers should use extreme caution in the areas and allow extra time to travel.”

About a mile west from that spot is where the other Route 123 project is located.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Route 123 bridges that run over Leesburg Pike need to be repaired “to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians and extend the overall life of the bridges.”

That $2.5 million project started earlier in January, with crews planning to resurface the concrete bridge decks and repave Route 123 adjacent to the bridges.

“Work will take place exclusively at night,” VDOT said in a statement.

Lane closures take effect every night, including weekends, at 10 p.m. They are lifted at 5 a.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

According to VDOT, the work is scheduled for completion in “late 2020.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.