Worker dies after Fairfax County construction accident

The worker was seriously injured when he was hit by some rebar that had been hoisted in the air by a crane. He died from his injuries at a hospital Monday.

A Maryland man who was working as a subcontractor at a construction site in Fairfax County, Virginia, was killed Monday morning in a work accident.

Nelson Aguilar-Salamanca, 55, was working at a construction site on Capital One Drive, in Tysons, when he was hit by some rebar that was being hoisted in the air by a crane at about 7:30 a.m., the Fairfax County police said in a statement.

Aguilar-Salamanca died from his injuries at a hospital, police said.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Just last week, on Christmas Eve, a construction worker was killed in a work accident at the old Fannie Mae site in Northwest D.C. He had been pinned underneath the bed of a dump truck.

The police are asking anyone who may have seen the Fairfax County accident to call them at (703) 246-7800 and picking option 4. You can also contact Crime Solvers through their website, by calling 1-866-411-8477, or by texting TIP187 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

