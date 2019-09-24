Md. worker dies after being pinned under construction equipment

A worker was killed after he was run over by construction equipment in Charles County, Maryland.

A worker was killed after falling and getting trapped under a loader. (WTOP/Darci Marchese) A worker died after falling and getting trapped under equipment in Charles County, Maryland. (Courtesy community resident) A worker was killed when he was trapped underneath a machine during a scheduled repaving in a Waldorf neighborhood. (WTOP/Darci Marchese) The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a worker who was killed during a work accident. (WTOP/Darci Marchese) The shoes of the construction worker placed near the site of the deadly accident. (WTOP/Darci Marchese) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The victim of Monday’s construction accident in Waldorf, Maryland, has been identified as a 60-year-old La Plata man.

Ricky Sylvester Thomas died after first responders found him pinned beneath a piece of construction equipment around 1:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Elsa Avenue, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents said the victim had been standing in the skid-steer loader when he fell and was hit. Firefighters extricated Thomas, authorities said, but he died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Crews were working to replace the asphalt in the neighborhood. Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Darci Marchese contributed to this report from Charles County, Maryland.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.