DC Housing Authority employee on his lunch break fatally shot in Southeast

A city employee on his lunch break was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, and D.C. police are looking for the suspect.

A city employee on his lunch break was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, and D.C. police are looking for the suspect.

Around 12:45 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of I Street Southeast on reports of gunfire, and found a man with gunshot wounds to his chest in the Potomac Gardens housing complex. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Cmdr. Morgan Kane said the man worked for the D.C. Housing Authority and was having lunch in his car when investigators believe the suspect approached him, likely with the intent to rob him.

The victim then got out of the car and ran across the street into the housing complex, where he was shot.

Police have not identified the man who was killed or provided a suspect description.

Police are still investigating, and they are reviewing video from the area.

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting took place.

Anyone with more information can call the police at 202-727-9099, or text their tip to 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.