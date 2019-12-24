Worker killed in construction site accident in Northwest DC

A construction worker was killed Tuesday morning in an apparent work accident at the old Fannie Mae site near Tenleytown in Northwest D.C.

D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said the 911 call came in around 11:30 a.m. First responders found the worker pinned underneath the bed of a dump truck.

“We found an accident that involved a dump truck, in which a worker was apparently lowering the bed of the dump truck onto the body, and somehow became pinned,” Maggiolo told WTOP.

According to a statement from Richard Lake with Roadside Development, the developer of the City Ridge construction site, a dump truck had broken down and two members of the crew including the driver attempted to repair a damaged axle. The man was beneath the vehicle working on the axle when the truck bed was accidentally lowered, pinning him.

The man was pronounced dead at the construction site.

The construction site has been shut down until further notice.

Developers are in the midst of converting the old Fannie Mae building into a mixed-use development that will include a new Wegmans grocery store.

WTOP’s Teta Alim and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

