Over two dozen displaced in Falls Church apartment blaze

Three people were rescued from an apartment building fire in Falls Church, Virginia, early Saturday morning which left over two dozen displaced from their homes.

Three people were rescued from an apartment building fire in Falls Church, Virginia, early Saturday morning which left over two dozen displaced from their homes.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Fairfax County fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a blaze at a garden-style apartment building on the 7300 block of Lee Highway in Falls Church.

First responders faced what a Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department lieutenant described as “fire through the roof,” rescuing three of the building’s occupants while quickly bringing the flames under control.

UPDATE 7300 block Lee Highway: Lieutenant Flynn provides updated information on the fire. pic.twitter.com/EpNmkgD10u — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) November 16, 2019

The three rescued were transported to a local hospital. Thirty-five residents were displaced.

Red Cross volunteers are providing food, supplies and support to those who have been displaced.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.