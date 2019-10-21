Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fire engulfs Belle View…

Fire engulfs Belle View Shopping Center in Fairfax Co.

Teddy Gelman

October 21, 2019, 5:27 AM

Firefighters have contained a six-alarm fire that broke out late Sunday at the Belle View Shopping Center in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fire crews got to the shopping center off Belle View Boulevard just before midnight and are still on scene.

It’s not yet clear which businesses are affected and it’s not clear what caused the fire.

