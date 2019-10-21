Fire engulfs Belle View Shopping Center in Fairfax Co.

Firefighters have contained a six-alarm fire that broke out late Sunday at the Belle View Shopping Center in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Firefighters have contained a six-alarm fire that broke out late Sunday at the Belle View Shopping Center in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fire crews got to the shopping center off Belle View Boulevard just before midnight and are still on scene.

It’s not yet clear which businesses are affected and it’s not clear what caused the fire.

Units from Fairfax County have the lead here, But Alexandria, MWAA and even Prince George’s Fire are providing mutual aid @nbcwashington @AdamJacobs84 pic.twitter.com/EGgHTBsY4M — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) October 21, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.