Fairfax Co. man dies after falling off roof of moving car

A Springfield, Virginia, man died Wednesday evening from injuries police said he suffered after he fell off the roof of a moving car last week.

Fairfax County police identified the man as 19-year-old Samran Khan, and said he was first injured around 10 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Police said Khan was lying on the roof of a Honda Civic that was being driven by another man near Hooes Road and Beverly Park Drive.

Khan fell from the car when the driver turned onto Beverly Park Drive, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Police said neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors, but they are still investigating what happened.

Below is a map of the area where police said Khan got hurt.

