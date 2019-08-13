Annandale man cashes $1 million Powerball ticket

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man won $1 million in the Powerball lottery.

Sergey Kocharov just wanted to get some groceries, but something caught his eye as the Annandale man walked into the Harris Teeter on Kings Mill Lane.

“I saw the Powerball sign and said, ‘I may as well try it,’” he recalled.

He bought five tickets for the July 27 drawing, letting the computer randomly select his numbers.

When the winning numbers were drawn, Kocharov’s ticket matched the first five numbers to win the $1 million prize.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I always hear about jackpot wins. It feels great!”

The winning numbers were 1-19-31-48-61, and the Powerball number was 6. Kocharov’s ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just three nationwide.

The odds of matching the first five numbers is around 1 in 11,688,054.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. They are broadcast on TV stations across Virginia and live on www.valottery.com.

