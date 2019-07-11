Police ID motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-495 ramp

Virginia State Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in Fairfax County on Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles.

Police said 47-year-old Eric A. Khaliqi, of Alexandria, died at the scene.

The incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound Interstate 495 ramp that leads to southbound Interstate 95 at the Springfield interchange.

Khaliqi, driving a 1994 Harley-Davidson, was traveling on the westbound ramp when it struck the back of a tractor-trailer. He lost control and crashed in the roadway when he was thrown from the bike.

He was then struck by a westbound box truck.

Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The tractor-trailer failed to stop at the crash but the box truck remained on the scene.

The driver of the box truck was not injured in the crash.

Police have not yet located the tractor-trailer.

