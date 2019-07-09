Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police investigating hit-and-run on…

Police investigating hit-and-run on Inner Loop/I-95 ramp in Springfield

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

July 9, 2019, 10:55 AM

One person is injured after a hit-and-run on a ramp from the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop to Interstate 95 in Springfield, Virginia.

A motorcycle, box truck and an unidentified third vehicle were involved in a crash around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, leaving the motorcyclist injured on the westbound lanes of the Inner Loop leading to southbound I-95.

In what Virginia State Police are calling a hit-and-run, the third vehicle then left the scene.

All lanes on the ramp reopened just before 11 a.m. after an extended closure for a crash reconstruction. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

An aerial image from WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington showed first responders near the motorcycle.

