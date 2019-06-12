Fairfax County police seek suspect who exposed himself at a Target parking lot

On May 26 at the Target on Guinea Road in Fairfax, Virginia, a customer alerted store staff that a man appeared to be exposing himself in the parking lot.

The incident took place on May 26 just before 8:30 p.m. at the Target on Guinea Road in Fairfax. A customer alerted store staff that a man appeared to be exposing himself in the parking lot.

Employees found the man outside the store with his pants down, police said in a news release. The man quickly got in his car and left. Review of store cameras found images of the suspect and his car.

In another incident at the same location on June 6, employees received a report of a man behaving suspiciously inside the store. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, employees realized the man appeared to be the same suspect from the May 26 incident, police said.

He is described as 50 to 60 years old, bald and wearing glasses. The suspect’s car is a dark red or burgundy hatchback.

Anyone who can identify the man should call police at 703-691-2131.

