202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County police seek…

Fairfax County police seek suspect who exposed himself at a Target parking lot

By Abigail Constantino June 12, 2019 10:56 pm 06/12/2019 10:56pm
99 Shares

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself in a store parking lot.

The incident took place on May 26 just before 8:30 p.m. at the Target on Guinea Road in Fairfax. A customer alerted store staff that a man appeared to be exposing himself in the parking lot.

Employees found the man outside the store with his pants down, police said in a news release. The man quickly got in his car and left. Review of store cameras found images of the suspect and his car.

In another incident at the same location on June 6, employees received a report of a man behaving suspiciously inside the store. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, employees realized the man appeared to be the same suspect from the May 26 incident, police said.

He is described as 50 to 60 years old, bald and wearing glasses. The suspect’s car is a dark red or burgundy hatchback.

Anyone who can identify the man should call police at 703-691-2131.


Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime exposure fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News guinea road indecent exposure Latest News Local News target Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt, the intrepid heiress, artist and romantic, who survived family tragedy and multiple marriages and reigned during the 1970s and ’80s as a designer jeans pioneer, died Monday at the age of 95. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!